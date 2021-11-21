Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

MTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. 4,111,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

