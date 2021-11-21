Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $111.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $79.94 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

