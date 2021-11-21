Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 4.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 541,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,346,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

BAC stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $371.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

