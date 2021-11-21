Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases 5,963 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,320 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,886 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 843,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,664,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $159.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $120.57 and a 52 week high of $162.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.42.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

