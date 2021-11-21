MAX Exchange Token Market Cap Reaches $931,121.20 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $931,121.20 and approximately $75,709.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,753.70 or 0.99194819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.37 or 0.00328160 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.83 or 0.00521397 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.32 or 0.00187944 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011992 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001529 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

