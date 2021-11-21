Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading 6% Higher

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.66. 5,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 693,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.74) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 781,674 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,492,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 214,726 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $6,003,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

