McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,934 shares of company stock worth $4,639,629. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

