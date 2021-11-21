McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New $493,000 Investment in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after acquiring an additional 481,894 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,705,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $7,226,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $6,098,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $4,970,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

