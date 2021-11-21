McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,182 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $133.30 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

