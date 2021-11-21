McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $403.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $405.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.