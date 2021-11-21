McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.6% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

