McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes $838,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $286.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.72. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $213.22 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

