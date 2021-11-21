McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The company has a market cap of $285.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $52.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.