McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.41

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.41 and traded as high as C$1.43. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 112,727 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$633.68 million and a P/E ratio of -8.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.52.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.