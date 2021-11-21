McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 1-Year High at $227.91

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $227.91 and last traded at $225.48, with a volume of 1419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,640. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McKesson by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,280,000 after acquiring an additional 105,494 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in McKesson by 6,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 174,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $7,101,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

