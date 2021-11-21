Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of MFIN opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $206.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.79.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $82,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

