Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

