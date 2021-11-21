Meta Financial Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years. Meta Financial Group has a payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Meta Financial Group to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meta Financial Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

