MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

MetLife stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

