MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 173,312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chimerix by 3.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $16,763,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chimerix by 149.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.44. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMRX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.