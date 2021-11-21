MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNSL. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 721.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $318.58 million for the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.