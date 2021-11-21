MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 135.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.00 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

