MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,895 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,895 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,183 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,430 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,470 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 32,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTU shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock worth $27,306,910. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BTU opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.42. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.