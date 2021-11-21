MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,070 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAPA stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

