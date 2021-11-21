MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 17,969 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,969 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ViewRay by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in ViewRay by 0.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 9.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in ViewRay by 12.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott William Drake bought 89,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 147,142 shares of company stock valued at $812,795 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of VRAY opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.77.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

