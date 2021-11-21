Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$71.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. NBF lifted their target price on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.00.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$62.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. Metro has a twelve month low of C$52.63 and a twelve month high of C$66.36. The stock has a market cap of C$15.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

