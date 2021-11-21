Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 10,998 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 109,980.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,593,000 after acquiring an additional 83,078 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

