Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 105,850.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 52,925 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,069,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 181,781 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 76,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTEN opened at $7.36 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

