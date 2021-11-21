Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 107,026.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

SWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

