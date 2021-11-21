Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 104,250.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $90,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.17. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

