MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the October 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MFM opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 193.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $712,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

