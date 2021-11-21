MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

MGEE stock opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. MGE Energy has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

