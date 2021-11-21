MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.50 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

MTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.07.

NYSE MTG opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 213,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,007 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

