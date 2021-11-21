Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Martin Marino Sells 50,000 Shares

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Martin Marino sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,115,000 shares in the company, valued at C$813,950.

TSE:MBX opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.28 million and a PE ratio of -30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.79.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.