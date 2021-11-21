Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Martin Marino Sells 50,000 Shares

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Martin Marino sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,115,000 shares in the company, valued at C$813,950.
TSE:MBX opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.28 million and a PE ratio of -30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.79.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.