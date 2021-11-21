Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $848.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 848 ($11.08) and last traded at GBX 848 ($11.08), with a volume of 28533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 838 ($10.95).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 812.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 781.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £519.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

