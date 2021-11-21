Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Down 19.6% in October

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 14th total of 36,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Midwest by 12.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its holdings in Midwest by 3.0% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Midwest by 3,522.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Midwest by 36.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Midwest by 159.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWT stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 107,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,051. The company has a market cap of $70.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. Midwest has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $126.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDWT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

