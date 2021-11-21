Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 6.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 162,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $181,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $261,000.

NASDAQ:TCACU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

