Millennium Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SOC Telemed were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

SOC Telemed stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $256.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

