Millennium Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.41% of TTM Technologies worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000.

TTMI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

