Millennium Management LLC Has $6.56 Million Stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,574 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULC stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $695.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.18. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

