Millennium Management LLC Sells 188,724 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188,724 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Textron by 412.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,103 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth about $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Textron by 109.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth about $16,353,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 127.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 422,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 236,183 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average is $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $78.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Textron’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.