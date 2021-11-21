Millennium Management LLC Sells 27,665 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,665 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of KAIIU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

