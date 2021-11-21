Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.81

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) declared a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.8106 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of MRVSY opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. Minerva has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Get Minerva alerts:

Minerva Company Profile

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.