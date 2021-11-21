Mint Club (MINT) Price Down 53.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $30.17 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 53.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00037020 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

