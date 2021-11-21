MIR COIN (MIR) One Day Volume Tops $61,596.00

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $61,596.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00090750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.41 or 0.07254685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,125.14 or 0.99812250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

