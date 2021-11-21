Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $47.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIRM. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 130,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $478.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.76. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,610 shares of company stock worth $127,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,146,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

