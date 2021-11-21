Mitie Group’s (MTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 64.40 ($0.84) on Thursday. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.75. The company has a market cap of £919.61 million and a PE ratio of -92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

