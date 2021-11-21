Mizuho Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $215.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.20% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.85.
BABA stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.18. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
