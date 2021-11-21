Mizuho Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $215.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.85.

BABA stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.18. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

