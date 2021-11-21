Modefi (MOD) Price Reaches $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Modefi has a total market cap of $18.99 million and $3.77 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00226952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00087932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,063,467 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.