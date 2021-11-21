Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Hits $0.82

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $16.13 million and $2.44 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00228406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00088047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.